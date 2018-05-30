Bridge smashup driver released

THE police released on Tuesday the 46-year-old driver of the prime mover truck that collided with 10 other vehicles on the Marcelo Fernan Bridge last Monday.

PO2 Maximo Moneva, investigator of the Mandaue Traffic Division, told Cebu Daily News that they have released Juan Escudero after detaining him for 24-hours because none of the victims expressed interest in filing a complaint.

Escudero was the driver of the 20-footer prime mover loaded with sacks of dried seaweed that lost its brakes while speeding downhill at the Marcelo Fernan Bridge resulting in a smashup.

The accident rendered the bridge unpassable for more than two hours.

Moneva disclosed that a representative from the trucking company came to the police station and assured the vehicle owners that the GKM trucking company which employs Escudero, will shoulder all the expenses in fixing their cars.