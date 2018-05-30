Capitol to do radio promotions

CAPITOL is now opening the bidding from advertising agencies to handle the advertising and promotion of the programs and projects of the provincial government.

A budget of P3.2 million has been allocated for radio airtime.

Cebu Provincial Administrator, lawyer Mark Tolentino said they invited advertising agencies for a bidding to disseminate programs and accomplishments done by the administration.

“Any LGU (Local Government Unit), for that matter, is mandated to tout its programs and its agenda and accomplishments,” Tolentino, who also sits as chairperson of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) told reporters on Wednesday.

“The purpose of getting an ad agency is purely practical. If you go to an ad agency they can make placements for you,” he added.

Capitol wants at least 10 minutes of airtime from 8:00 to 8:30 a.m. every Thursday for four months

“It is our intention really is to use that budget in a way that all our projects can reach widest possible audience,” he said.

It will be the ad agency that would do the placements on radio stations.

“Ang problema man gud diri kay kita sa gobyerno (The problem with the government is that) we pay after the service. Unya ang mga media corporation is pay before broadcast,” he said.

Asked if this was the administration’s preparation for next year’s election, Tolentino said they are just doing their job.

“We are doing our mandate … It is a non-issue if you ask me,” he said.

The bidding is scheduled on June 18 (Monday) 2 p.m. at the Capitol’s BAC Conference Room.