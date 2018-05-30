LTO-7 chief orders reshuffling of 10 district office heads

Citing ‘poor’ site management and ‘rampant’ fixer operations, the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) is implementing a major reshuffling involving 10 office heads in the region.

LTO-7 Director Victor Caindec said he ordered the reshuffling after receiving multiple complaints about the services in 10 district offices headed by the officials involved in the revamp.

The office heads to be affected are Macario Getaruelas (Jagna, Bohol), Sande Rosendo Padriga (Talibon, Bohol), Angeles Enoc (Tagbilaran City), Sonia Calulo (Tagbilaran City), Bernardo Borromeo (Talisay City, Cebu), Jean Encarnacion Aying (DLRMO- SM City Cebu), Maria Deanna Grace Nosdo (Mandaue City), Adela Ybanez (New Registration Unit Approving officer), and Fernando Bustillos (Toledo City).

With the reshuffling, Caindec reminded staff and office heads to optimize their performance and get rid of fixers in their offices or be ready to face the consequences.

“We are watching and once you get caught, prepare to leave LTO,” Caindec said.

Caindec said that this is only the first level of their reassignment plans in order to improve the services in LTO offices.