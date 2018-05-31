Loot hurt as gun accidentally went off

Daanbantayan, Cebu Mayor Vicente Loot was shot in the leg after a gun accidentally discharged on Wednesday night (May 30).

According to Senior Insp. Adrian Nalua, the chief of Daanbantayan town Loot was visiting the wake of his supporter in Baranagay Lanao.

“The mayor was about to leave a wake on board the vehicle of Retire Police Insp. Jose Ducay around 8:40 pm when he accidentally sat a gun and fired accidentally,” said Nalua.

Loot sustained a gunshot wound on his left leg and was immediately rushed to Daanbantayan District Hospital for treatment.

Nalua also said the firearm was not recovered during the inspection.

Police are not investigating who owns the gun.

Meanwhile, Provincial Board Member Sun Shimura, the stepson of Loot said they have yet to issue a press statement regarding the incident.