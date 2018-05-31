Police nab suspected gun runner

An alleged gun runner was arrested while his cohort managed to escape arrest in a buy-bust operation at Sitio Canamucan 2 in Barangay Camunacan, Compostela town, northern Cebu at past 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 30.

Chief Insp. Junafe Vergara, town’s police station chief, identified the suspects as Isagani Lawas, 26, a resident of Sitio Ylaya and Reynaldo Victoria who escaped.

The arrest came after residents in the area complaint to local authorities about the suspects illgal drug trade. Lawas was also involved in series of robbery incidents.

Confiscated from Lawas were ten small-sized sachets of suspected shabu, two hand-rolled sticks of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities also seized one 22. caliber pistol, one .22 caliber magnum revolver, one .38 caliber revolver, and ammunition.