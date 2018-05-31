Osmeña to file complaint against opposition councilors who decided to junk Kawit deal

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña announced that he will be filing complaints against Cebu City councilors Raymond Alvin Garcia, Jose Daluz III, and Renato Osmeña Jr. who decided to junk the joint venture agreement with the Gokongwei-led Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc. (UHRIA).

“They endorsed a resolution and voted against it. That’s illegal,” said Osmeña.

In a separate interview, Garcia said he did not endorse the resolution authorizing Osmeña to enter into a JVA on developing Kawit Island in the South Road Properties (SRP).

