Osmeña unfazed by uncertainties in BPO industry

Amid uncertainties caused by the government’s second wave of tax reform package, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is still determined to promote and develop the BPO industry.

In a presscon on Thursday, he said he is determined to push through with the “Call Center City” project at the South Road Properties (SRP) this year.

The Call Center City will be a one-stop-shop for outsourcing with amenities to be offered to agents working there.

It will house various amenities like a dormitory, offices for call center, facilities for education, gym, restaurants, among others.

Osmeña said some multi-billion companies that have expressed interest to invest in a call center at the SRP in 2017 are set to establish a framework for the project’s kick-off this year.

The BPO industry, he said, is more important than taxes as it provides work to people.

The IT and business process management sector in Cebu is anticipating a slowdown in the wake of Train 2.