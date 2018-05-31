Pagasa says rainy days are coming
By Fe Marie D. Dumaboc May 31,2018
Rainy days are almost here.
Oscar Tabada of Pag-asa Mactan said the state weather bureau may declare the start of the wet season next week when a low-pressure area is set to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
He urged people to prepare for the rainy season.
