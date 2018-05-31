New supplies of NFA rice set to arrive in Cebu, other parts of CV next week

The price of commercial rice is expected to stabilize in the month of June as new supplies of NFA rice is expected to arrive next week, said Olma Bayno, information officer of NFA-7.

She said that around 160,000 bags of rice are expected to arrive next week and will be distributed to the different markets in Central Visayas.

She said they are expecting more supplies to arrive in the succeeding days.

Bayno added that NFA has imported 250,000 metric tons of rice from Thailand and Vietnam.

Of the number, 25,000 metric tons was allocated for Central Visayas.