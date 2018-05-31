LTO-7 chief aims to stop ‘license fixers’

LTO-7 Director Victor Emmanuel Caidec has warned LTO office heads and employees to get rid of fixers or they will be terminated.

Caindec said he received multiple reports that fixers still operate in the different LTO offices in the region.

Caindec said there will be a massive reshuffling of personnel in LTO offices soon to hinder fixer contacts.

Last Wednesday, 10 office heads in the region were reshuffled by Caindec.