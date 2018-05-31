Balacjoda asks LTFRB-7 to rule on P4 minimum fare increase plea
The Basak Lapu-laLapuity Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association (Balacjoda) will ask the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) to speed up their decision for their P4 increase on minimum fare.
Balacjoda Spokesperson Boboy Belarmino said that their petition has been stalled for over a year already and considering the soaring oil prices at present, LTFRB-7 should grant their petition.
Belarmino will submit their appeal for early resolution before the LTFRB office this afternoon.
