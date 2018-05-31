Major revamp to be implement by PNP

The Philippine National Police will implement a major revamp in the city and province police offices.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, PRO-7 spokesperson, said, however, have yet to receive the specifics about it from Camp Crame.

An oversight committee, he said, will determine the key positions.

The revamp will include those who are overstaying and officials who are about to retire./ Laksmi Cañedo, CNU-Intern