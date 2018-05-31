Major revamp to be implement by PNP
The Philippine National Police will implement a major revamp in the city and province police offices.
Supt. Reyman Tolentin, PRO-7 spokesperson, said, however, have yet to receive the specifics about it from Camp Crame.
An oversight committee, he said, will determine the key positions.
The revamp will include those who are overstaying and officials who are about to retire./ Laksmi Cañedo, CNU-Intern
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.