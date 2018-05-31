‘Sid and Aya: Not a Love Story’ earns 9M on opening day

ANNE Curtis and Dingdong Dantes’ first film together, “Sid and Aya: Not a Love Story” has earned P9 million during its first day.

The film opened in cinemas nationwide on Wednesday, May 30.

Viva Films officially announced the opening gross last Thursday in an Instagram post yesterday.

“Sobrang daming ginago na naka-relate sa pelikulang ito! Kaya nood na sa pinakamalapit na sinehan,” the post reads.

Viva Films also claimed that “Sid and Aya: Not A Love Story” is the number one movie of the week.

Curtis. on her Instagram story, excited informed her followers about their opening gross.

“Thaaaaaaaank yoooooou!!!! We are now opening up in more cinemas,” the Kapamilya actress said.

From 190 cinemas, the film is now showing in more than 200 cinemas nationwide due to public demand.

Directed and written by Irene Villamor, the movie was rated Parental Guidance (PG) by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

“Sid and Aya: Not a Love Story” centers on Sid played by Dantes who suffers from insomnia. He then hires Aya (Curtis) to accompany him during his sleepless nights. And they two develop an unusual relationship.

Partly shot in Japan, the film is produced by Viva Films and N2 Production.