Erik Matti’s ‘Buy Bust’ to be shown August 1

TWO more months to go and Erik Matti’s most awaited action film this year will finally be shown in Philippine cinemas.

Based on the full trailer shown in cinemas, the movie will start its commercial release on August 1.

Matti, the cast led by Anne Curtis, and the entire production team, have been working the film for almost two years.

The director posted on his Instagram last Wednesday that they would be showing the film to selected people including the cast yesterday.

“We’re slowly inching up to our theater release. We’ll make the announcement soon,” he said.

“And stay tuned for our wold premiere. Finally completed this. Not so complete though with some more tweaks that only us filmmakers are obsessively compulsive about. I hope everyone can see this movie already,” he ended his post.

Foreign distributor Well Go USA recently acquired the rights to distribute the film in Northern America.

“Buy Bust” is the latest film of Matti who is known for his critically acclaimed films, such as “On The Job” (2013), “Honor Thy Father” (2015), and “Seklusyon” (2016).

The project is also the first action film for Curtis, who plays Nina Manigan of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Her team conducts a buy-bust operation after they discover a big shabu laboratory. But it will be a challenge for the operatives to

escape because they will be trapped in a drug den.

Joining Curtis in the film are AJ Muhlach, Victor Neri, Nonie Buencamino, Joross Gamboa, and Brandon Vera.