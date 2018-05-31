Onset of wet season expected next week

ALTHOUGH sunny weather is expected on Monday, the start of classes, the following days could bring rains as two low pressure areas have been spotted, one is 265 kilometers south southwest of Puerto Princesa, Palawan, the other is still in the Pacific Ocean and is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday.

Also, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) could declare next week as the onset of the rainy season.

Pagasa Visayas Chief, Engr. Oscar Tabada said that both LPAs could develop into a tropical cyclone.

“Kining duha gyud, mahimong bagyo, dako og possibility, but it will not directly affect the Visayas area, especially Central Visayas, kay kini sila di maka-landfall, if yes sa northern Luzon,” Tabada told CDN.

However, good weather is still expected today until Tuesday next week, Tabada said. There is a possibility of localized thunderstorms.

The Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office ( MCDRRMO) is now coordinating with barangays in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas.

MCDRRMO Officer-In-Charge Jade Basubas also reminded barangay officials to activate ‘Oplan Tag-ulan’ a preemptive measure to avoid casualties and damage to property during the rainy season.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH-7) urged local government units to relocate informal settlers living near rivers and creeks as they are at risk during heavy rains.

“Once binigyan sila ng (they are given a) location to transfer na mayroon ng area sana lumipat na sila don at wag na silang bumalik sa (hopefully that they will transfer there and not to return to a) very dangerous na lugar (place),” DPWH – 7 Regional Project Manager Louis Paredes said.

He said they have ongoing river improvements in Kinalumsan, Guadalupe, Lahug Tejero and Bulacao in Cebu City and Tipolo and Subangdaku in Mandaue City.