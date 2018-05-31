Third-seed Cilic advances to third round

Third-seeded Marin Cilic overcame a concentration lapse to advance to the third round of the French Open with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-7 (3), 7-5 victory over Polish qualifier Hubert Hurkacz.

The Croatian, who won the U.S. Open in 2014, was cruising until the third set, when Hurkacz broke him for the only time in the match.

Cilic, a quarterfinalist last year at Roland Garros, will next play 46th-ranked Steve Johnson of the United States.

Earlier, Samantha Stosur, a Roland Garros finalist in 2010, eliminated 30th-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 7-6 (1) to also advance to the third round.

Stosur was a semifinalist in 2009, 2012 and 2016.

Only once, in 11 attempts, has Pavlyuchenkova reached the second week at Roland Garros, making the quarterfinals in 2011.

Stosur will next face Garbine Muguruza, the 2016 champion.

Garbine Muguruza also made it through to the third round with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over French wild-card entry Fiona Ferro.

As she did in her first-round match against Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 2016 champion again impressed with her ease of movement around the court.

Muguruza and Ferro exchanged breaks of serve at the start of the second set. But the third-seeded Spaniard broke her 257th-ranked opponent again in the seventh game to take the lead and closed out the win with her first match point on Ferro’s serve two games later.