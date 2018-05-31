Spartan Race Cebu partners with Cebu Design Week

EXPECT a lot of Cebuano flavor in the Cebu leg of the Spartan Race Philippines.

This after organizers of the obstacle race that will be held on June 16 at the Foressa Trails in Barangay Cansomoroy in Balamban town, west Cebu partnered with the people running the Cebu Design Week 2018.

“We want to do something different, something unique so we partnered with the Cebu Design Week 2018 people,” said the overall organizer Ganter Taus, who is also the President of the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) during yesterday’s press launching at the Marco Polo Plaza Hotel.

The Cebu Design Week 2018 will be launched simultaneously during race day. Taus said there will be Cebuano-inspired design pieces from exhibitors and the creative sector of Cebu that will be put throughout the five-kilometer obstacle course.

Around 2,000 athletes with some foreign entries have registered for the upcoming race that will feature the sprint category of the Spartan Race.

This is the first time the unique race will be held in the Visayas. Its two previous editions were held in Luzon, the first in San Mateo, Rizal and the second in Purac, Pampanga.

Joining Taus in the press conference were race director Mike Reyes, AboitizLand project in planning manager Eduardo “Dudes” Aboitiz and other organizers of the upcoming obstacle course race.

This will be the second outdoor sporting event that Foressa Trails will be hosting. The first was the 1st Salomon X Trail Run last September.

“To continue making Foressa Trails the playing ground for outdoor sports events, we are happy that we’ve partnered with the largest obstacle race course organization, the Spartan Race. This will surely showcase the natural beauty of Foressa,” said Aboitiz.

For more information about Spartan Race Philippines, one can visit its website at Spartanrace.ph.

A portion of the registration fee of the participants will be given to Smile Train, a non-profit organization that helps children with cleft palates.