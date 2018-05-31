Police arrest 3 wanted persons with P145K worth of shabu

Police arrested three persons with pending warrants of arrests on Thursday noon in Salvador Extention, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

Senior Insp. Jonathan Taneo, Chief City Drug Enforcement Unit of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said their main target was Julius Kim Gimena, 28, a resident of Pelaez St., Barangay Kamagayan, Cebu City who has a pending case for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Taneo said that Gimena was with two other persons in his rented house who, incidentally, also have pending warrants of arrests.

Taneo identified the two as Jhunmar Isales, 27, of Sitio Kauswagan Barangay Basak Pardo Cebu City who is wanted for robbery and Angelica Kim Gimena Arias, 18, of Barangay Kamagayan who is wanted for illegal drugs

Seized from them were three medium packs of shabu estimated to be worth P145,000.

The suspects are now detained at the Cebu City Police Office.