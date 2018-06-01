PRO-7 to have new director
The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas will have a new director.
Chief Supt. Robert Quenery, the incumbent PRO-7 head, is among those affected by the major revamp to be implemented by the PNP.
Supt. Reyman Tolentin, PRO-7 spokesperson, said they await the formal order from their higher-ups in Camp Crame.
Initial information from Camp Crame says that Quenery will be assigned to the PNP headquarters.
