Security in place for Balik Eskwela 2018

The Philippine Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said that security measures for the Balik Eskwela 2018 are already in place.

Police Supt. Reyman Tolentin, PRO-7 spokesperson said that the Provincial Directors (PD) and the City Directors (CD) already received the memorandum requirement to secure.

They will also prioritize schools with the most number of population.

The PRO-7 will deploy 30% of their more than 8,000 forces during the opening of classes. / Laksmi Cañedo, CNU-Intern