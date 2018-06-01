LGUs, private orgs converged to fight online sexual exploitation of children

Cebu City ranked first of the top three cities with the highest number of cases filed against human traffickers in Cebu province.

Regional State Prosecutor Fernando Gubalane said about 181 cases were already filed against human traffickers in Cebu City from 2003 until 2017.

Cebu City was followed by Lapu-Lapu City with 62 cases filed and 47 cases in Mandaue City.

Meanwhile, Central Visayas ranked third in the country with the number of cases filed against traffickers following Central Luzon (Region III) and the National Capital Region (NCR) who topped in the list.

Cebu Vice Governor Agnes Magpale urged the public to report to law enforcement agencies if they witness suspicious online acts.