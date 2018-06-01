Daluz: “Members want new leader”

Members from the opposition Barug Team Rama-PDP Laban assured that there is no conflict within their party amid calls for a new leader in the May 2019 elections.

In a press conference on Friday (June 1), opposition councilors Joel Garganera and Jose Daluz III said their party has yet to come up with a final agreement on who will be their bet to face incumbent Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña for the May 2019 elections.

Party members are set to choose between former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and incumbent Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella.

“There’s no conflict in our party. But if there’s one thing which is certain, the atmosphere says that the people wants a new leader,” said Daluz.