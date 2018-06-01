City may take over the construction of CCMC
If only to finish the Cebu City Medical Center, the Cebu City government may take over the construction of the hospital building.
Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he wanted to the new CCMC to be finished by the end of the year.
He said he gave the Department of Engineering and Public Works three days to come up with the plans on how to do it. Getting the reaction of the contractor.
