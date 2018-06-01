Lapu-Lapu City Hall employee arrested for possession of drugs
A 40-year old job order employee of Lapu-lapu City Hall was arrested by police for keeping in his possession three small sachets of shabu in a checkpoint on Thursday night. Police said the suspect has been on their drugs watch list.
Meanwhile, 14 persons were arrested in separate drug operations in Lapu-Lapu.
Half a million worth of shabu were seized.
