Daluz: Osmeña’s allies in city council can’t reintroduce the P18-billion JVA

If they were to follow the house rules, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s allies in the city councilor could not reintroduce the proposed P18-billion joint venture agreement between the city government and Gokongwei-led firm Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc.

Opposition Councilor Jose Daluz III said only those who voted against the resolution can reintroduce the project which was intended to develop the Kawit Island into an integrated resort.

Daluz said Osmeña’s plan to file a case against him and two other councilors who voted against the project is nothing but a “political ploy.”

Sought for comment, Osmeña said the three councilors should rather present their defenses in court.