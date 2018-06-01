Lapu-Lapu City Hall employee arrested for possession of drugs

A 40-year-old job order employee of Lapu-Lapu City Hall was arrested by police for keeping in his possession three small sachets of shabu in a checkpoint on Thursday night.

Police identified the suspects as Tirso Mijares Jr., a native of Ozamis City, was arrested after he tried to evade a checkpoint in Mandaue City.

Police Inspt. Aldrin Villacampa, the chief of Police Station said Mijares denied allegations.

Police also said the suspect has been on their drugs watch list.