Lapu-Lapu City Hall employee arrested for possession of drugs
A 40-year-old job order employee of Lapu-Lapu City Hall was arrested by police for keeping in his possession three small sachets of shabu in a checkpoint on Thursday night.
Police identified the suspects as Tirso Mijares Jr., a native of Ozamis City, was arrested after he tried to evade a checkpoint in Mandaue City.
Police Inspt. Aldrin Villacampa, the chief of Police Station said Mijares denied allegations.
Police also said the suspect has been on their drugs watch list.
