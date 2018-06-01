Lenovo to open second exclusive store on June 2

Seeing the continued potential of the Cebu market for PCs, tablets, and mobile phones, Lenovo Philippines is opening its second exclusive store in Cebu tomorrow, June 2.

The store will be located in Ayala Center Cebu.

Michael Ngan, Lenovo Philippines country general manager, said they want to continue expanding their presence in Cebu as the global brand also continues to bring in more products worldwide.

“Our first store, which we reopened two years ago, has been there for the last ten years. We are opening a second one. It is a sign that Lenovo sees the big potential of the market in Cebu,” he told reporters in an interview on Friday morning.

Their first store is in SM City Cebu.

The second store in Cebu will be the 20th exclusive concept store of Lenovo all over the country. Ten of which are all in Metro Manila.

The company is also set to open its 21st store in Tacloban by August.

According to Ngan, Lenovo’s PCs and laptops continue to be their biggest selling points in the country and in Cebu.

Their laptop brands include the Ideapad, Thinkpad, Yoga convertible laptops. They also launched their professional gaming laptop line, Legion, last year.

Meanwhile, Lenovo will also continue to invest in their mobile phone line in the country.

Motorala, which was acquired by Lenovo in 2014 is now their sole mobile phone brand as the Lenovo-branded phones they produced before have been phased out alrea