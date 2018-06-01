DILG Secretary Año: PNP revamp won’t affect gov’t’s war against drugs

The major revamp happening at the Philippine National Police (PNP) will not affect the ongoing anti-illegal drugs and anti-criminality campaign of the government.

Secretary Eduardo Año of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) gave this assurance as he expressed support to PNP Chief Oscar Albayalde’s reshuffling of key posts of the PNP, which included the current Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, Chief Supt. Robert Quenery.

Quenery will be reassigned to Camp Crame as the deputy director of the Directorate for Comptrollership. Supt. Debold Sinas, Crime Laboratory director of Camp Crame, will take over as acting PRO-7 chief.

Ano, who was in Cebu on Friday, said that it would not affect the anti-drug campaign because only a few people were relieved and reassigned.

He said that those who were reassigned had been due for transfer and promotion.

“Wala akong nakitang disruption or any effect sa ating campaign,” said Año in an interview on Friday.

“The Chief PNP is a very good officer, a top disciplinarian. It is within his authority to reform his own team,” said Año.