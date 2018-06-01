Loot to undergo paraffin test

POLICE investigators want to subject Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot to a paraffin test to see if he fired a gun before he was accidentally hit on his leg.

Loot had earlier explained that when he sat in the vehicle of his security officer, he felt something hard and tried to pry it off his back only to find out it was a gun when it accidentally fired, hitting his left leg.

“We will subject the mayor sa isang paraffin test if needed po sa ating imbestigasyon,” said Cebu Provincial Police Director, Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena. (We will subject the mayor to a paraffin test if it is needed in our investigation)

Abrugena said this is one way to verify Loot’s claim that he accidentally pulled the trigger of the gun.

For now police investigators still have no idea where the firearm is or who owns the firearm or if it is a licensed firearm.

“Kasalukuyan patuloy parin hinahanap natin kung nasaan yung firearm,” said Abrugena. (We are still looking for the firearm. )

The initial investigation showed that the firearm belongs to one of the civil security escorts of the mayor.

“Yung baril, very essential sa atong investigation. Kung di makukuha di natin ma-determine ano talagang nangyari noong insidente na’yon,” said Abrugena. (That firearm is very essential to our investigation . If we will cannot get it we cannot determine what really happened.)

If it will not be surrendered, Abrugena said that they might file appropriate charges against the owner of the firearm.