Almost P5M drugs seized from suspected pusher

Police authorities seized almost P5 million worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pasil, Cebu City at past 8 p.m. Friday, (June 1).

The operation was conducted through the joint efforts of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) and the City Intelligence Branch (CIB) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Superintendent Cristopher Navida, intelligence branch chief, identified the suspect as Jinalyn Cabije, 38 years old.

Confiscated from Cabije’s possession were four large packs and three medium packs of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P4,897,000.

Cabije is now placed under the custody of CIB.