Street children to take center stage in Ayala Center’s annual Pasundayag

AYALA Center Cebu and Knapsack Productions will once again rock the stage with the annual Pasundayag that will be held today at 5 p.m. at The Terraces.

Pasundayag 2018 is a celebration of hope and exhibition of talents featuring the Dangpanan Children (St. Mary Euphracia and Blessed Maria Droste Training Centre), Sugbo Performing Arts, Ayala Center Cebu Hip Hop Kids and Teens Class, and the Knapsack dancers.

The event seeks to showcase the talent of the street children of Cebu. It also seeks to create public awareness and involvement in helping the plight of the street children.

Celebrating Cebuano’s talents in this Special Day of Pasundayag 2018 are some of Cebu’s promising talents of Ballet Center Cebu, Cebu City Sports Center Workshop students, YKS Precious Pop Gymnas students, Type 1 Dance Company, Magic Mike – The Magician, Jumping Jack Acrobats, The Joggler, Stilt Walker, the Brown Academy of Music Teachers & Students, Sinulog Idol winners Danielle May Osaraga and Philipp Mangcol, Pilipinas Got Talent semi-finalist Maka Girls (Kristina Cassandra Wahing Dilao, Raechelle Mae Calatrava Faelnar and Gen Flores), ABS-CBN Cebu’s MagTV hosts (Reena Elena Malinao-Tan, Borgie Cabigas, and Jonathan Cimafranca), Kapamilya Mas Winner Ka hosts (Daryll Carillo, Mia Ali Zeeba Faridoon, Nicole Tuazon and Roy Empleo), Phoebe Kaye Fernandez, Dr. Christine Fernandez, Erwin Lim, Cebu’s beauties, and other ABS-CBN local celebrities.

This event is co-presented by the Province of Cebu, and Junjet’s Productions and supported by Atty. Nadia Jurani, ESQ, LLC., Event Photographers Cebu, Creative Peak Production, Ken Dixie Caluya Designs, JM (Janssen & Monica) Designs, Pacific Audio Video, Stage General Enterprises, Park N’ Go, Krispy Kreme, Jollibee, Janna Fernan Team, Cebu City Sports Center, St. Mary Euphracia and Blessed Maria Droste Training Center.