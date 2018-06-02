Cebu to experience rainy weather today

Cebu will experience cloudy skies and scattered rainshowers, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Mactan said on Saturday (June 2).

PAGASA Mactan Weather Specialist Van Singson said the rainy weather is experienced due to the prevailing Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) hovering in the vicinity of Mindanao.

Singson advised the public to bring protective rain gears and to constantly monitor weather updates.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area (LPA) was spotted earlier at 580 kilometers east of Hinatuan of Surigao del Sur based on the latest weather state bureau update.