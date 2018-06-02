One dead, another injured in Canjulao shooting

Police authorities respond to a shooting incident that ended the life of one male victim at 1st Crossing, Barangay Canjulao, Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday dawn (June 2).

The victim, Ariel Fernandez, was shot in the head that caused his death.

His companion, Nestor Tero Jr., was seriously injured after he sustained a gunshot wound in the back portion of his body.

The victims are residents of Purok Lubi of the same barangay.

SPO2 Candido Barinque, desk officer of Hoops Dome police station, told Cebu Daily News that the unknown assailants who were riding on board a motorcycle fired shots several times at the victims.

Authorities are now conducting a follow-up operation to identify the perpetrators and the motive of the shooting.