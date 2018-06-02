One dead, another injured in Lapu shooting

One dead while another was injured in a shooting incident in Barangay Looc, Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday morning (June 2).

The lone fatality was identified as Arial Toremocha, 23, succumbed to a gunshot wound on the head, while Nestor Tero, 22, sustained a gunshot wound on his back.

PO3 Marven Saraum, of Lapu-Lapu City Police Homicide Section, said the two were having a drinking spree when an unidentified assailant suddenly showed up and shoot them.

Police are now conducted a hot pursuit operation for the arrest of the assailant and also conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the attack.