One dead, another injured in Lapu shooting
One dead while another was injured in a shooting incident in Barangay Looc, Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday morning (June 2).
The lone fatality was identified as Arial Toremocha, 23, succumbed to a gunshot wound on the head, while Nestor Tero, 22, sustained a gunshot wound on his back.
PO3 Marven Saraum, of Lapu-Lapu City Police Homicide Section, said the two were having a drinking spree when an unidentified assailant suddenly showed up and shoot them.
Police are now conducted a hot pursuit operation for the arrest of the assailant and also conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the attack.
