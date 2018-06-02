Flight to El Nido cancelled
amid bad weather
AIRSWIFT Flight T6142 bound for El Nido in Palawan was canceled yesterday due to bad weather, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) announced.
According to a latest weather bulletin from Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Palawan is affected by scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to an intertropical convergence zone.
Moderate to strong winds can also be felt in Palawan and Western Visayas.
