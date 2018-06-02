Talisay City College to waive school fees next school year

The Talisay City College (TCC) plans to implement grant full scholarships to their students by next school year.

Richel Bacaltos, the president of TCC, explained that they were supposed to waive the school fees this school year. The college, however, failed to meet the deadline in complying with the requirements to access national government funds.

The funding for the free enrollment will be shouldered by the national government under the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

Bacaltos told Cebu Daily News that their Hospitality Management course was not finalized at the time of evaluation last August 2017, which caused the delay in waiving school fees.