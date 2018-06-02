Janine Berdin hailed as “Tawag ng Tanghalan” grand champion

SHE rocked the stage, placed the audience and the judges under her spell and made Cebuanos proud.

Sixteen-year-old singer Janine Berdin, who represented the Visayas, was hailed as the grand champion of ABS-CBN’s noontime show It’s Showtime “Tawag ng Tanghalan Season 2.”

Dubbed as “Huling Tapatan” yesterday’s showdown was held at Aliw Theater.

Berdin, who hails from Lapu-Lapu City, defeated Ato Arman of Valencia, Bukidnon and Steven Paysu from California, who made it to final three. (Completing the top six were Arabella Dela Cruz, Anton Antenorcruz and Reggie Tortugo.)

Berdin was the hands-down winner, garnering 96.11 percent of the combined average scores from voters and judges. Arman received 74.27 percent while Paysu got 61.8 percent.

During the first round for all six grand finalists and before the final three was announced, Berdin gave a powerdul rendition of “Nosi Balasi,” an original of the 1970s rock group Sampaguita.

She received a standing ovation from the judges—Jaya, Kyla, Yeng Constantino, Erik Santos, Jed Madela, Karylle, Billy Crawford,

Karla Estrada, K Brosas, Ogie Alcasid, and Rey Valera.

For her final performance, Berdin did a medley of hits by rock star Bamboo—“Tatsulok,” “Noypi,” and “Hallelujah.”

After winning competition, the Cebuana singer was congratulated online by some of the judges.

Santos shared a video on his Instagram Stories and commented, “Well deserved Janine!”

Brosas also uploaded a video on her IG Stories and said, “Congrats Janine!”

Alcasid uploaded a video during the announcement of the grand winner. “Our #tnt2hulingtapatan champion #janineberdin #congrats,” he said.

For winning “Tawag ng Tanghalan,” Berdin received P2 million, a house and lot, and a talent management

contract with ABS-CBN.

Online favorite

One of the favorites during the entire stretch of the competition, Berdin endeared herself to the judges and audience with her unique take on OPM hits.

Her performances which have been uploaded on YouTube have garnered millions of views.

These include her rendition of the Eraserheads’ originals “With a Smile” and “Magasin,” as well as Kamikazee’s “Narda” which got two to four million views each.

Not a newbie in reality search shows, Berdin previously joined ABS-CBN’s Star Circle Quest: Search for the Next Kiddie Superstars

(Season 4) in 2010.

Berdin made it to the top 10 while Brenna Penaflor and Clarence Delgado were named Grand Girl Kiddie Superstar and Grand Boy Kiddie

Superstar, respectively.