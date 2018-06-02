CEBUANOS IN TOP 8

Five Cebuano netters barged into the quarterfinal round of their respective categories in the second day of the 23rd JRG Gullas Tennis Cup held at the Citigreen Tennis Resort and the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club.

The bulk of the Cebuano quarterfinalists come from the girls division with four while one comes from the boys division.

The lone male quarterfinalist so far was Eric Longakit in the 14 under Boys. He advanced via a 10-1 lambasting of Micoz Candelasa in the third round. In the second round, he dismissed Chad Cuizon with the same score of 10-1.

Candelasa, however, will be facing a formidable foe next in Nash Agustines, who is the top seed in the category. The Oroquieta City-native clinched his quarterfinal ticket via a 10-1 demolition of Renz Valdez.

The quarterfinalists in the girls division were led by top seed Hela Riza Coderos in the 12 Under Girls. She entered the quarterfinals with a 10-6 routing of Carmil Shin.

The three other Cebuanos who made it to the final 8 in the 12 Under Girls were Floresque Hingoyon, Athea Maglasang and CJ Thalia Suson.

Hingoyon streaked past Joana Logrono, 10-7, Maglasang finished off Hannah Tacocong and Suson blanked Cassandra Gabonada, 10-0.

In the 10 Under Unisex, top seed Kevin Aaron Tabura is staying on course with a straight set defeat of Eric Binas, 4-0, 4-1. He also stays in contention in the 12 Under Boys wherein he is seeded seventh, advancing into the third round with a 10-3 routing of fellow Cebuano John Lope Ouano.

The top seed in the category, Heinz Aslan Carbonilla, is also on track for the title with a 10-0 annihilation of Cyrus Jay Cosep.

Tabura’s cousin, third seed Gio John Manito, also advanced with a 10-5 outsmarting of Art Lorenz Solis. Their other cousin, fifth seed Clarence Andrei Tabura also stays alive in the category with a 10-0 routing of Janscinth Paragoso.

Other Cebuanos in the category who advanced were Douglas Maravillas, Juvels Velos and Andrei Calooy.

In the 18 Under Boys, Cebuanos staying in contention were Venz Alforque, who advanced to the next round without breaking a sweat as top seed Lex Estillore did not show up due to a medical condition, Peter Romero, Elijah Villas, Herbert Nino Sarraga, Francis Gener Lambayan, Paul Helary Coderos, Lemuel Garbosa and Jude Caro Balundo.