Two drug suspects killed in Subangdaku police shootout

Two suspected drug personalities died in a police shootout in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City, at past 11 p.m. on Friday (June 1).

Senior Insp. James Conaco, Subangdaku police chief, identified the casualties as Edwin Andrade, 33, a resident of P. Rodriguez Street Lapu-Lapu city, and another man who remains to be unidentified as of this writing.

Conaco said that the suspects, who were on board a motorcycle at the time of the incident, attempted to evade a police checkpoint at F.E. Zuellig Street in Mandaue City.

Upon noticing the presence of the suspects, the police officers chased the suspects.

However, the unidentified suspect, who was the back rider of the motorcycle, aimed his gun at a policeman near him.

This caused the policemen to fire shots at the back rider, who fell from the motorcycle.

Andrade, who drove the motorcycle, ran towards a grassy area but was cornered by police authorities.

He also fired a shot at the policemen, prompting the officer to neutralize him.

Seized from the suspects were two .45 caliber pistols, 36 small sachets and a medium pack of shabu.

The victims were declared dead on arrival upon reaching the hospital.