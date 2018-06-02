Two SK officials drown while on victory party in Talibon

CEBU CITY—Two newly elected Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials in Talibon town, Bohol drowned in a public beach resort past 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The police identified the fatalities as Marvin Tubo, SK councilor of Barangay Bagacay; and Edwin Vince Ayson, 20 and SK councilor of Barangay Burgos in Talibon.

Chief Insp.Frank Oreol, Talibon police chief, said in a phone interview that the two were amon the 31 SK officials who joined the beach party organized by SK Talibon Federation president Abegail Abapo.

He said Abapo’s family held a victory party at Bongan Sand Bar, in Barangay Bongan and invited the other SK officials in the town.

But Ayson and Tubo were swept by strong waves past 2 p.m. apparently spawned by the bad weather that prevailed the province on Saturday, said Oreol.