OFF TO SEMIS

Cebuano bets cruise to semifinal round in the 23rd JRG Gullas Tennis Cup

Top seeded Cebuanos continue to valiantly defend the home turf as they advanced in their respective categories in the ongoing 23rd JRG Gullas Tennis Cup held at the Citigreen Tennis Resort and the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club.

Leading the charge for the Cebuanos was 10 Under Unisex top seed Kevin Aaron Tabura who clinched a semifinals ticket via a 4-1, 4-0 domination of RP Aaron Galo.

Hela Riza Coderos, seeded third in the 14 Under Girls, also stayed on course with a 10-7 outsmarting of Areetha Rodriguez.

Her other siblings, Pherl Bless Coderos and Phel Hazel Coderos, seeded second and third, respectively, in the 16 Under Girls, however, had contrasting fates. While Pherl Bless bagged a quarterfinals ticket with a 10-4 routing of Kimberly McKenzie, Phel Hazel had bowed out early after losing to Corazon Lambonao of Ormoc, 10-0, in the first round.

Julianna Maravillas, however, have avenged her fellow Cebuano by advancing to the quarterfinals at the expense of Lambonao via a 10-7 outsmarting.

Tiffany Claire Nocos of Lapu-Lapu is also in the quarterfinals with a 10-0 blanking of Donabelle Roma.

In the boys division, Cebuano top seeds advancing to the round of 16 in the 12 Under Boys were Douglas Maravillas, Chad Connor Cuizon, and cousins Tabura and Gio John Manito.

Maravillas, seeded 8th, powerfully dismissed Kobi Samson, 10-0, Cuizon of Lapu-Lapu lambasted Quinto Poblador, 10-3, Tabura had a walk in the park against Devin Yap, 10-1, while Manito thrashed Ruppert Gampal, 10-4.

One of the cousins, however, would have to bow out of the 12 Under Boys category as they will be each other’s foes in the quarterfinal round.

In the 16 Under Boys, bagging a semifinals ticket was James Vincent Abad who did a 10-6 demolition of Bohol’s Kharl Yamut. He will be facing seventh seed Guillian Bandoquillo for a semifinals ticket.

Venz Alforque continues to enjoy a walk in the park in the 18 Under Boys with a no sweat quarterfinals ticket after fellow Cebuano Peter Romero defaulted in their second round match.