12 art installations to be unveiled across Asia-Pacific to mark World Env’t Day

TWELVE large-scale art installations created from plastic waste will be unveiled in a dozen cities across Asia Pacific between June 2-5 as part of UN Environment’s World Environment Day celebrations.

These temporary exhibits will bring attention to the plastic waste crisis as part of this year’s World Environment Day theme of “Beat Plastic Pollution”.

Erik Solheim, Head of UN Environment said. “The world is waking up to the fact that plastic pollution is one of the most urgent environmental issues of our time, but that it’s also something that we can solve. This year’s World Environment Day is therefore a call to action for all of us.”

As part of the series, in Manila, UN Environment has worked with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, UN Development Programme and Planet Cora to develop “Cesspool. When seas arise. When plastic trash multiplies”, a creative project and social activism featuring sculptures reminiscent of marine biodiversity and inspired by the seas. The installation features a standing sculpture seemingly mimicking sea waves, a common sight in the Philippines. Within the waves are seemingly floating plastic garbage debris. These will be various types of plastic trash. Since the Filipino public is still at the level of literal visual treatment, the mixture of contemporary sea waves and animals would aid in the messaging.

“The goal is to ultimately raise awareness on the drastic effects of plastic pollution in our seas, and create a strong call-to-action on the issue”, said Francis Sollano, lead artist.

The art installation was launched together with the nationwide campaign launch of Clean Seas Philippines on May 26, 2018. It is currently on display at the Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center until today, June 4 and will travel across the regions until end of June.

Installations are planned in Auckland, Bali, Bangkok, Beijing, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Manila, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo and Yangon.

Visitors to the exhibitions are asked to join an international game of social media tag to show how they will help #BeatPlasticPollution.