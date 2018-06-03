Speedy investigation of 7 jail guards sought

JAIL guards in Central Visayas are encouraged to do their tasks well even as they are warned not to engage in illegal activities or they will face the consequences of their actions.

Chief Supt. Arnold Buenacosa, regional director of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Central Visayas (BJMP-7), made this call on Sunday as he sought a quick investigation into the seven jail guards from the Mandaue City Jail, who were relieved after they were allegedly linked to the entry of contraband in the prison facility.

The jail guards were transferred to the BJMP-7 regional office in Cebu City and placed under camp restriction, said Buenacosa.

“They were transferred to the regional office so that they could not hamper the investigation conducted against them,” he said.

Buenacosa identified the jail guards as Senior Jail Officer 4 (SJO4) Narciso Rous, SJO3 Fritz Anthony Cesa, SJO1 Felix del Castillo III, SJO1 Gremar Sapepe, Jail Officer 1 (JO1) Jose Cabatingan, JO1 Vlenford Rubio; JO1 Cloyd Campomanes, and JO1 Elmer Tindoy.

The BJMP-7 chief also said that he would want a speedy investigation so that those involved in the alleged illegal activities at the Mandaue City Jail would be identified and sanctioned.

Buenacosa said the seven would be facing an administrative case and if found guilty of the allegations against them, then they would be fired from their job and would not receive any benefits for the years of work that they served the BJMP.