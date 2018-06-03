Ibabao fire destroys apartment, displaces 30 people

At least 10 families or 30 individuals were given food and temporary shelter by the Mandaue City government after an apartment was destroyed by an early morning fire in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia Mandaue City on Sunday.

Jun Veliganio said that they had provided tents and meals to the fire victims.

The city’s mobile kitchen was used to help feed the fire victims.

SFO1 Noel Codilla, fire investigator of Mandaue City Fire Station said, they received the alarm at 7:10 a.m. and was raised to 2nd alarm minutes later.

The fire destroyed an apartment.

Codilla said that the fire started at the rented room of a certain Joram Bernabe which immediately spread to the adjacent rooms.

“Posibli nga electrical overload or kining electronic devices ang hinungdan sa sunog,” said Codilla. (It could possibly have been caused by an electrical overload or the electronic devices caused the fire).

Codilla pegged the damage to property at P180,000.