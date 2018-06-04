The Residences at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort PH’s Best Condo

﻿﻿

﻿

﻿

AppleOne Mactan, Inc. (AMI)’s The Residences at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort bags 2018 Philippines’ Best Condominium award, among other titles, in Asia’s most prestigious annual industry awards, making AMI the first real estate company outside of Manila to win the category.

The 6th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2018, the award-giving body of Singapore-based PropertyGuru Group for outstanding luxury real estate, architecture, and design in the Philippines, recently accorded The Residences at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort the titles Philippines’ Best Condominium Development, Best Luxury Condominium Development in Cebu, Best Condominium Interior Design, and Highly Commended Luxury Condominium Architectural Design.

The Residences at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort are the first residences that bear the brand of Sheraton, transformative global leader in travel and hospitality, in the whole of Southeast Asia.

Developer AMI envisions the property to elevate luxury real estate in the Visayas and Mindanao and present prospective residents from different countries with the remarkable opportunity to experience resort-style living steeped in local culture and set in the coral isle of Mactan in Cebu, the second most preferred island destination in the world.

The award-winning architecture and interior design of the project are by acclaimed property design firm Blink Design Group. In designing the project, the Singapore-based team preserved the natural landscape of the beachfront.

The architecture combines local influences with international standards while the interior design uses modern aesthetics punctuated by tropical charm.

Visit www.theresidencescebu.com for more information or head over to The Residences Sales Pavilion, Punta Engaño Road, Lapu-Lapu City, Mactan Island, Cebu City to experience inspired living at The Residences at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort.

For direct inquiries, e-mail info@theresidencescebu.com or call +63 977 830 4655 to speak to an associate./PR﻿