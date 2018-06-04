Man shot dead in Barangay Tejero
An alleged member of the Alpha Kappa Rho fraternity was shot dead in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City past 2 a.m. on Monday (June 4).
Police identified the victim as Francisco Lagardo, 23, a resident in Mandaue City.
According to SPO3 Wetzel Berry of the Cebu City Police Homicide Section, the victim was sitting outside a house in Barangay Tejero when an unidentified assailant shot him in the head.
Investigators recovered a .38 revolver gun at the crime scene.
Police eye personal grudge as the motive of the killing.
