Man shot dead in Barangay Tejero

An alleged member of the Alpha Kappa Rho fraternity was shot dead in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City past 2 a.m. on Monday (June 4).

Police identified the victim as Francisco Lagardo, 23, a resident in Mandaue City.

According to SPO3 Wetzel Berry of the Cebu City Police Homicide Section, the victim was sitting outside a house in Barangay Tejero when an unidentified assailant shot him in the head.

Investigators recovered a .38 revolver gun at the crime scene.

Police eye personal grudge as the motive of the killing.