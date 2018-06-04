Region 7 hails outstanding students

Ten outstanding students from Cebu, Bohol and Dumaguete (Negros Oriental) were awarded as Central Visayas’ best in a ceremony held at the Skyhall of SM City Seaside Cebu on May 26.

Awarded as the Ten Outstanding Students of the Philippines (TOSP) in Central Visayas were: Vince Blessel Jane Baron (University of the Visayas), De Marvy Bongato (Mater Dei College), Hyacinth Rose Caño (University of Bohol), Reynalene Rose Cenas (Saint Paul University-Dumaguete), Ivan Christopher Cordevilla (Foundation University).

Completing the 10 outstanding student-awardees are: Eugene Dadol (University of San Carlos), Thalia Jemmina Hortezano (University of San Carlos), Erly Ivy Rago (Cebu Institute of Technology-University), Ed Bernardo Visitacion (University of San Jose Recoletos) and Denzel Yorong (University of the Philippines Cebu.

Six of the awardees are from Cebu, two are from Bohol and two are from Dumaguete (Negros Oriental).

The awardees were chosen from 20 finalists who came to Cebu to attend a weeklong event which included a two-day formation program facilitated by the TOSP Alumni Community.

The finalists were interviewed by a distinguished board of judges chaired by Richard Caluyo, TOSP 2007 awardee and senior manager of operations planning of SM Lifestyle Entertainment, Inc.

In his speech during the awarding ceremony, Eric Paolo Smith, chairperson of TOSP Central Visayas Regional Executive Committee, reminded the outstanding students to remain sensitive about the challenges that the world faces despite the awards that they have accomplished.

He said leadership and ingenuity will be called to face these challenges. He added that these traits must be applied with an eye to the bigger picture and combined with a strong sense of integrity and purpose.

“Given the challenges our country currently faces, the need for nation building is more critical than ever. It is a journey that will demand your leadership, passion, and perseverance in the achievement of our nation’s common goals and safeguarded by an engaged and unified citizenry,” said Smith.

The TOSP program seeks graduating college students who not only excel academically, but also dedicate themselves as exceptional leaders and community servants in order to make a difference in their respective spheres of influence.

Central Visayas is one of the 10 regionalized areas where regional searches are held before moving forward to the national search.

The 10 Central Visayas awardees will submit their bidbooks to the national committee. They will undergo another round of screening process before the Top 30 national finalists will be announced.

TOSP was founded by businessman Jose Concepcion Jr. on June 19, 1961 on the 100th birth anniversary of national hero, Dr. Jose Rizal.