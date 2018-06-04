Curry waxes hot to lead Warriors rout of Cavs in Game 2
Stephen Curry set a new NBA Finals record by making nine 3-pointers as the Golden State Warriors crushed the Cleveland Cavaliers, 122-103, in Game 2 of the NBA Finals at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California on Monday morning Philippine time.
Curry shot nine-of-17 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points as the Warriors head into Game 3 in Cleveland with a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Kevin Durant added 26 points and Kly Thompson chipped in 20 for the Warriors, who had complete control of the game this time.
After scoring 51 in a Game 1 overtime loss, Cleveland’s LeBron James was held down to just 29 in Game 2. Kevin Love had 22 while George Hill chipped in 15.
Game 3 will be in Cleveland this Thursday, Philippine time.
