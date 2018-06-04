130 additional teachers deployed during first day of class

At least 130 additional teachers will be deployed to several schools in Cebu City as the first day of classes starts today.

Dr. Danilo Gudelosao, assistant superintendent of Department of Education- Cebu City Division, said some schools in the city lack teachers.

“We will be prioritizing the schools with large populations such as those in Barangays Guadalupe and Ermita,” said Gudelosao.

He added that they will deploy more teachers in the coming days if schools will send formal requests for more teachers.