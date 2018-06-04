CEBUCON is back for its 26th show this June 1-4

﻿

﻿

The pioneer building and construction exhibit in Southern Philippines is back for its 26th edition this June 1-4!

﻿CEBUCON﻿ is set to bring in the best and most promising business opportunities and products from both local and international suppliers at SM Seaside City Cebu.

Organized by L.A. Ducut & Company, Inc., in cooperation with Hardwares Consolidated, Inc., this year’s show will be held at SM Seaside’s Mountain Wing Atrium during mall hours and at the Sky Hall from 10 AM to 8 PM.

The United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) District C-1 will be having a watercolor Arkixhibit featuring the Universal Watercolor Exposition Online Contest winning entry of Ar. Fred Galan.

There will also be product demos and a free seminar about Social Media for Construction Professionals at SM Seaside’s Cinema 1.

The first batch will be on June 1 at 2-4 PM, while the second batch will be on June 2 at 2-4 PM.

Construction Professionals with a valid PRC ID are entitled to join. There are limited slots available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fill in the registration form at https://goo.gl/7bWfYC to pre-register.

Launched in 1993, the longest running construction show constantly aims to become a vital trade link for businesses by providing an avenue for construction and design professionals to converge in one venue.

CEBUCON continues its thrust to improve the quality of products in the construction industry by introducing innovations and bringing in new technologies that are not yet available in the local market.

Some of these note-worthy companies are Luzon-based Lightweight Precast Concrete Panel manufacturer Forthress Philippines Corporation who will soon be opening a new plant in Cebu and international suppliers from Vietnam, Thailand, and Finland.

Admission is free for The 26th Construction Show. Interested participants may register on-site or online at www.cebucon.com/registration. For updates, follow @ConstructionShowCebu on Facebook.